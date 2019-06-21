subscribe to newsletter
  Petition To Zelenskyy About Reducing Rada To 100 Members Gains 25,000 Votes Necessary For Consideration
21 June 2019, Friday, 18:15
Politics 2019-06-22T05:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Petition To Zelenskyy About Reducing Rada To 100 Members Gains 25,000 Votes Necessary For Consideration

The electronic petition to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reduce the number of members of the Verkhovna Rada to 100 people has gained 25,000 votes needed for its consideration.

This is evidenced by data on the President’s website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To save money and reduce the burden for Ukrainians, which are 450 parliamentarians, please reduce the number of the Parliament Members to 100," says the petition.

The Presidential Administration has to begin to consider the petition within three working days and make public the answer of Zelenskyy within 10 working days after that.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the Constitutional Court recognized Zelenskyy’s decree dissolving the Rada and calling a snap parliamentary election on July 21 constitutional.

