  • Kyiv National University Cancels Appointment Of Portnov As Professor Of Department Of Constitutional Law
21 June 2019, Friday, 18:11 19
Politics 2019-06-22T05:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv National University Cancels Appointment Of Portnov As Professor Of Department Of Constitutional Law

Kyiv National University Cancels Appointment Of Portnov As Professor Of Department Of Constitutional Law

Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University canceled the appointment of the former deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Viktor Yanukovych, Andrii Portnov, to the post of professor of the department of constitutional law.

The personnel department of the university said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The order was signed by the rector and is registered today. More precisely, it was registered yesterday, when the rector signed it. The order came into force," a representative of the personnel department said.

According to him, the motivation for dismissal is not specified in the order.

"Legal practice requires motivation (in such orders) in separate, extremely exceptional circumstances. There were no such circumstances here," he said.

The representative of the personnel department stressed that the order of the rector of June 20 overturned the previous decree on the appointment of Portnov to the department.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the evening of June 20, about 1,000 students of the Kyiv National University held a protest against the appointment of Portnov as a professor of the department of constitutional law.

On May 19, Portnov returned to Ukraine.

On June 19, he was appointed to the post of professor of the department of constitutional law of Kyiv National University.

