subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.15 29.9
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Administration To Sue Council Of Judges Head Tkachuk For Accusing It Of Pressuring Judges
21 June 2019, Friday, 18:03 36
Politics 2019-06-22T07:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Administration To Sue Council Of Judges Head Tkachuk For Accusing It Of Pressuring Judges

Zelenskyy Administration To Sue Council Of Judges Head Tkachuk For Accusing It Of Pressuring Judges

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration intends to sue the head of the Council of Judges, Oleh Tkachuk, for accusing the administration’s officials of exerting pressure on judges.

The Presidential Administration’s deputy head Ruslan Riaboshapka announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, Tkachuk’s public statement that Presidential Administration officials were exerting pressure on judges and the Council of Judges is false.

According to Riaboshapka, this statement was the response of a number of stakeholders in the judicial system to Zelenskyy’s initiative on review of the results of judicial reform.

Riaboshapka also said that he met with the Council of Judges’ deputy head Vadym Butenko to discuss judicial reform and to include him in the working group on judicial reform.

Riaboshapka refused to say whether he favored dismissal of Tkachuk from the post of head of the Council of Judges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of Judges’ head Tkachuk has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate Presidential Administration officials for exerting pressure on judges.

On Friday, the head of the Council of Judges accused the Zelenskyy administration of exerting pressure on judges and issuing illegal instructions to them.

In particular, according to him, Presidential Administration officials telephoned the heads of courts to demand disruption of a meeting of the Council of Judges.

Moreover, Tkachuk accused Riaboshapka of attempting to take control of the judicial system in connection with his meeting with the Council of Judges’ deputy head Butenko on June 19.

Больше новостей о: President judge Presidential Administration Council of Judges Volodymyr Zelenskyy Oleh Tkachuk

Archive
News
For Introduction Of Tax On Withdrawn Capital After 2020, New Bill And Coordination With IMF Needed - Presidential Administration Deputy Head Honcharuk 18:30
Petition To Zelenskyy About Reducing Rada To 100 Members Gains 25,000 Votes Necessary For Consideration 18:15
Kyiv National University Cancels Appointment Of Portnov As Professor Of Department Of Constitutional Law 18:11
Zelenskyy Administration To Sue Council Of Judges Head Tkachuk For Accusing It Of Pressuring Judges 18:03
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Prices For Industrial Consumers For July By 12.7-13.5% To UAH 6,020.4-6,727.2 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 17:59
more news
49.8% Of Pollees Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 10.3% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 9% - For Batkivschyna, 8.7% - For European Solidarity And 5.9% - For Holos Party At Parliamentary Election 13:39
Businessman Novinsky-Controlled Pelidona Ups Share In Regal Petroleum From 54% To 82.7%, Businessman Pinchuk-Associated Companies Sell Their Stakes In It 12:54
Zelenskyy To Reform Administration Into Presidential Office 13:37
Constitutional Court Recognizes Rada Disbandment And Calling Of Snap Election Constitutional 17:41
EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia For Annexing Crimea Until June 2020 17:44
more news
State Aviation Service To Fine Air Companies For Improper Servicing Of Passengers In Case Of Flight Delays Or Cancellation 12:50
Businessman Novinsky-Controlled Pelidona Ups Share In Regal Petroleum From 54% To 82.7%, Businessman Pinchuk-Associated Companies Sell Their Stakes In It 12:54
Actual GDP Growth Rates In Q1 Correspond To NBU's Expectations 12:44
Russian VEB Appeals To SCC Against Ukraine Over Restrictions On Prominvestbank 12:47
Zelenskyy To Reform Administration Into Presidential Office 13:37
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok