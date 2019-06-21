Zelenskyy Administration To Sue Council Of Judges Head Tkachuk For Accusing It Of Pressuring Judges

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration intends to sue the head of the Council of Judges, Oleh Tkachuk, for accusing the administration’s officials of exerting pressure on judges.

The Presidential Administration’s deputy head Ruslan Riaboshapka announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, Tkachuk’s public statement that Presidential Administration officials were exerting pressure on judges and the Council of Judges is false.

According to Riaboshapka, this statement was the response of a number of stakeholders in the judicial system to Zelenskyy’s initiative on review of the results of judicial reform.

Riaboshapka also said that he met with the Council of Judges’ deputy head Vadym Butenko to discuss judicial reform and to include him in the working group on judicial reform.

Riaboshapka refused to say whether he favored dismissal of Tkachuk from the post of head of the Council of Judges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of Judges’ head Tkachuk has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate Presidential Administration officials for exerting pressure on judges.

On Friday, the head of the Council of Judges accused the Zelenskyy administration of exerting pressure on judges and issuing illegal instructions to them.

In particular, according to him, Presidential Administration officials telephoned the heads of courts to demand disruption of a meeting of the Council of Judges.

Moreover, Tkachuk accused Riaboshapka of attempting to take control of the judicial system in connection with his meeting with the Council of Judges’ deputy head Butenko on June 19.