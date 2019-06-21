subscribe to newsletter
  • Emphasizing Absence Of Political Bias IMI Again Spotted In Political Rallies
21 June 2019, Friday, 13:51 16
Ukrainian news
Emphasizing Absence Of Political Bias IMI Again Spotted In Political Rallies

Employees of the Institute of Mass Information (IMI), that in compliance with its statutory documents casts itself as a political unbiased organization, have again been spotted taking part in some political rallies, and openly posting respective information on its social media.

This time, deputy head of the IMI / IMI regional network coordinator, Iryna Zemliana, was the one to post a photo from the rally near the Kyiv National University demanding termination of the appointment of lawyer Andrii Portnov as the legal department teacher.

"If it had not been for Portnov, I would have never been to the "red" building of the University," she wrote.

Judging by the photo, the IMI coordinator was trying to play the role of a student of the Legal Department of the Kyiv National University.

On the eve it was reported that the rector of University ordered to reinstate Portnov as a university professor. It happened amidst the State Bureau of Investigation’s investigation into five criminal proceedings against former president, Petro Poroshenko, launched under respective Portnov’s appeals. The appointment of Portnov caused a strong reaction in the student environment. A mass rally was held, the organizers of which were non-student public figures, including political scientists and activists of one of the political groups.

The rally was also supported by the IMI director, incumbent member of the Ukrainian Parliament of People's Front and, according to some media reports, one of the key political scientists of Poroshenko, Viktoriya Siumar.

After the rally, the University rector recalled the order on Portnov's appointment.

Earlier, head of the legal department of the IMI, Roman Holovenko, posted on his Facebook page an official demand of the Ukrainian Galician party not to vote for Zelenskyy and Tymoshenko, who were the major opponents of Petro Poroshenko at the previous presidential election.

The IMI casts itself as an independent and unbiased organization, defending, among other things, such values as impartiality and unbiasedness of the mass media. “The IMI does not support any political force, commercial company or state institution, and acts exclusively in the interests of the civil society,” the organization’s website states.

