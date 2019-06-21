subscribe to newsletter
  Court Established Fact Of Saakashvili's Uninterrupted 5-Year Residing In Ukraine
21 June 2019, Friday, 12:57
Court Established Fact Of Saakashvili’s Uninterrupted 5-Year Residing In Ukraine

Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has established the fact of uninterrupted five-year residing of former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party, Mikheil Saakashvili, in Ukraine.

Saakashvili’s press secretary of, Daryna Chyzh, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The said legal fact is a requirement to Saakashvili’s registration as a candidate member of the Ukrainian Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, Saakashvili returned to Ukraine after receiving his Ukrainian passport back from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

