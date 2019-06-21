Court Established Fact Of Saakashvili’s Uninterrupted 5-Year Residing In Ukraine

Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has established the fact of uninterrupted five-year residing of former president of Georgia \/ former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration \/ leader of the New Forces Movement political party, Mikheil Saakashvili, in Ukraine.\r\nSaakashvili’s press secretary of, Daryna Chyzh, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe said legal fact is a requirement to Saakashvili’s registration as a candidate member of the Ukrainian Parliament.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, Saakashvili returned to Ukraine after receiving his Ukrainian passport back from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.