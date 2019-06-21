subscribe to newsletter
Actual GDP Growth Rates In Q1 Correspond To NBU's Expectations

In the first quarter of 2019, the actual gross domestic product growth rates corresponded to estimations of the National Bank of Ukraine.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first quarter of 2019, Ukraine’s economy grew by 2.5% year over year, having slowed down from 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 year over year.

According to the report, the major driver of the real GDP growth still was the domestic demand.

Comprehensive data on the real GDP growth in Q1 indicate that expansion of the domestic demand was going faster than was expected in compliance with the outlook published in the inflation report of the NBU for April.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, experts have worsened the GDP growth outlook from 3% to 2.7% in 2019.

