20 June 2019, Thursday, 17:59
Zelenskyy Abolishes Several Decrees, Including Fines For Cash Discipline Violation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has overturned more than 150 decrees, including those on penalties for violating cash discipline.

The relevant presidential decrees No. 418 and No. 419 of June 20 were made public on the website of the head of state, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The repealed decrees also include a decree of 1991 on the fight against speculative activities, of 1993 on the procedure of the state budget implementation.

Besides, a number of decrees concerning the treatment and payment for forms of promissory notes, currency regulation and a number of decrees on business activities were cancelled as well.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled the decree on the use of special signals on official cars.

Zelenskyy Abolishes Several Decrees, Including Fines For Cash Discipline Violation
