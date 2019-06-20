Constitutional Court Recognizes Rada Disbandment And Calling Of Snap Election Constitutional

The Constitutional Court recognized the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada and calling of snap parliamentary election constitutional.

A source in court said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“They recognized the decree constitutional,” he said.

The corresponding decision was made at a closed meeting of the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 62 Members of Parliament asked the Constitutional Court to give estimation of the constitutionality of Zelenskyy’s decree of May 21 on early termination of parliament’s powers and calling of snap parliamentary election on July 21.

On May 24, the election campaign of the snap parliamentary election started.