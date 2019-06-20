Vesti Newspaper: Language Law Could Cause Social Conflict

The Vesti newspaper believes that the law on the use of the Ukrainian language could cause social conflict.

Oksana Omelchenko, editor-in-chief of Vesti Mass Media, stated this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Unfortunately, this law is punitive in nature. We have written an article in the Vesti newspaper about how such a law works in Latvia. It seems that this law was the prototype for our law. There, language inspectors are helped by volunteers, who ‘rat’ on those who do not speak the Latvian language, and violators are fined. However, serious conflicts are prevented by the fact that the political temperature in Latvia is not so high. Inspectors are caricatured and teased. However, the same Latvians, are predicting very serious conflicts in Ukraine," she said.

Omelchenko considers the law’s provisions on the print media and the bans and fines introduced by the law very ambiguous.

She believes that the only state language should be Ukrainian, that it should be spoken by officials, and that it should be used in official documents.

According to her, it is right to stimulate the use of the Ukrainian language, but this should not be done through punishments and bans.

As Ukrainian News Agencyearlier reported, the parliament adopted the law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" on April 25.

President Petro Poroshenko signed the law on May 15. It entered into force on July 16. Some of its provisions will enter into force later.

According to the law, publication of print media in the Russian language and other foreign languages, excluding the official languages of the European Union, is permitted only on condition of simultaneous publication of the print media in a similar circulation in the Ukrainian language, effective from January 16, 2022.