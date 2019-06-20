49.8% Of Pollees Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 10.3% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 9% - For Batkivschyna, 8.7% - For European Solidarity And 5.9% - For Holos Party At Parliamentary Election

49.8% Of Pollees Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 10.3% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 9%

A total of 49.8% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center and ready to take part in the parliamentary election will vote for the Servant of the People party; 10.3% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 9% - for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association; 8.7% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 5.9% - for the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk at the parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Therefore, five political parties have all chances to enter the new Verkhovna Rada having overcome the 5-percent vote threshold.

Besides, the respondents were asked about the personalities they would like to see in the new Parliament: Anatolii Hrytsenko (43%), Sviatoslav Vakarchuk (38.1%) and Yulia Tymoshenko (36%).

At the same time, those they would not like to see in the new Parliament the most are Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov (12.7%), Oleh Tiahnybok (14.8%) and former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party, Mikheil Saakashvili (15%).

Respective poll was conducted among 2,001 adult respondents between June 7 and 10.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the poll conducted by the SOCIS sociological and marketing researches center between May 29 and June 6, a total of 51.3% of pollees were ready to support the Servant of the People party; 9.5% - European Solidarity of Petro Poroshenko; 9.2% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.7% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party and 5% - Strength and Honor of former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU; 2003-2005), Ihor Smeshko, at the forthcoming parliamentary election.

In compliance with a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group between June 8 and 12, the Servant of the People party is receiving 47.1% of votes, Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association – 11.1%, Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk – 8.1%, Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party – 7.3% and European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, - 5% at the parliamentary election.