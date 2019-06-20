subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.1 29.85
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • 49.8% Of Pollees Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 10.3% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 9% - For Batkivschyna, 8.7% - For European Solidarity And 5.9% - For Holos Party At Parliamentary Election
20 June 2019, Thursday, 13:39 16
Politics 2019-06-20T20:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
49.8% Of Pollees Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 10.3% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 9%

49.8% Of Pollees Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 10.3% - For Opposition Platform - For Life, 9% - For Batkivschyna, 8.7% - For European Solidarity And 5.9% - For Holos Party At Parliamentary Election

A total of 49.8% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center and ready to take part in the parliamentary election will vote for the Servant of the People party; 10.3% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 9% - for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association; 8.7% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; and 5.9% - for the Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk at the parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Therefore, five political parties have all chances to enter the new Verkhovna Rada having overcome the 5-percent vote threshold.

Besides, the respondents were asked about the personalities they would like to see in the new Parliament: Anatolii Hrytsenko (43%), Sviatoslav Vakarchuk (38.1%) and Yulia Tymoshenko (36%).

At the same time, those they would not like to see in the new Parliament the most are Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov (12.7%), Oleh Tiahnybok (14.8%) and former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party, Mikheil Saakashvili (15%).

Respective poll was conducted among 2,001 adult respondents between June 7 and 10.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the poll conducted by the SOCIS sociological and marketing researches center between May 29 and June 6, a total of 51.3% of pollees were ready to support the Servant of the People party; 9.5% - European Solidarity of Petro Poroshenko; 9.2% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.7% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party and 5% - Strength and Honor of former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU; 2003-2005), Ihor Smeshko, at the forthcoming parliamentary election.

In compliance with a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group between June 8 and 12, the Servant of the People party is receiving 47.1% of votes, Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association – 11.1%, Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk – 8.1%, Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party – 7.3% and European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, - 5% at the parliamentary election.

Больше новостей о: election Batkivschyna Party Servant of the People party Opposition Platform - For Life association snap parliamentary election European Solidarity Holos

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Abolishes Several Decrees, Including Fines For Cash Discipline Violation 17:59
Kistion: Gas Price For Population Should Fall In July By UAH 200-300 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 17:52
EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia For Annexing Crimea Until June 2020 17:44
Constitutional Court Recognizes Rada Disbandment And Calling Of Snap Election Constitutional 17:41
Zelenskyy Creates Office Of President And Commission On Reorganization Of Presidential Administration 17:37
more news
Groysman signed a decree that keeps low tariffs for the population in the new electricity market - media 13:45
Medvedchuk: Russia Not Aggressor, Crimea Ukraine’s Territory 12:36
SBI Launches 5th Case Against Poroshenko Over Alleged Falsification Of Documents On Establishment Of Rada Coalition In 2016 – Presidential Administration Ex-Deputy Head Portnov 12:25
Ministry Of Defense Refutes Its Information About Zelenskyy’s Mobilization In 2014-2015 12:16
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing 18:07
more news
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing 18:07
Groysman signed a decree that keeps low tariffs for the population in the new electricity market - media 13:45
Zelenskyy To Reform Administration Into Presidential Office 13:37
Ministry Of Defense Refutes Its Information About Zelenskyy’s Mobilization In 2014-2015 12:16
SBI Launches 5th Case Against Poroshenko Over Alleged Falsification Of Documents On Establishment Of Rada Coalition In 2016 – Presidential Administration Ex-Deputy Head Portnov 12:25
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok