EBRD Decides To Allocate EUR 40 Million To Ukreximbank For Crediting Of Renewable Energy Sector

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has decided to allocate EUR 40 million to the Kyiv-based Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) for crediting of the renewable energy sector.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from Chief Spokesman for External Affairs Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Anton Usov.

The EBRD will organize an overall syndicated loan for Ukreximbank worth EUR 80 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 100-percent stake in Ukreximbank belongs to the state.