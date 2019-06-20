subscribe to newsletter
  June 20 Last Day For MP Candidates To Submit Documents To CEC For July 21 Parliamentary Election
20 June 2019, Thursday, 13:31
June 20 Last Day For MP Candidates To Submit Documents To CEC For July 21 Parliamentary Election

Today, Thursday, June 20 is the last day for MP candidates to submit their documents for registration at the Central Election Commission for the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21.

Respective date is enshrined in the calendar plan of the election, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Registration of the candidates will be completed on June 25.

At the same time, parties and candidates will be able to address the CEC to cancel their registration until July 8 inclusive.

Parliamentary election campaigning is allowed until July 19 inclusive.

Results of the upcoming will have to be declared not later than August 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC has distributed UAH 1.9 billion for the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21.

