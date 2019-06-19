International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing

The international investigation team claims that there is currently no evidence of the involvement of the Russian military in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines aircraft.

The head of the investigation team, Fred Westerbeke, announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that four suspects are no longer active Russian military personnel.

"We now have no evidence against the current Russian military, but we have information about these four individuals. We still do not have sufficient information about the rest," Westerbeke said.

He stressed that the investigation is still ongoing, and the witnesses continue to provide information.

The prosecutor also noted that the investigators have an idea about the chain of the Russian military command, which may be involved in sending the Buk air defense system to the Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the international investigation team filed suspicion against four militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic of involvement in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines MH17 aircraft in the Donbas in 2014.

The suspicion was filed against the former “Minister of Defense” of the DPR, Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the former “Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate” of the DPR, Sergei Dubinsky (call sign “Khmuryi”) and his deputy Oleg Pulatov (call sign “Giurza”).

Also, the suspicion was filed against Serhii Kharchenko, a DPR "intelligence officer" (call sign "Krot")

Girkin, Dubinsky and Pulatov are citizens of Russia, and Kharchenko is a citizen of Ukraine.