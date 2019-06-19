subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.05 29.75
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing
19 June 2019, Wednesday, 18:07 26
Politics 2019-06-20T04:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currentl

International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing

The international investigation team claims that there is currently no evidence of the involvement of the Russian military in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines aircraft.

The head of the investigation team, Fred Westerbeke, announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that four suspects are no longer active Russian military personnel.

"We now have no evidence against the current Russian military, but we have information about these four individuals. We still do not have sufficient information about the rest," Westerbeke said.

He stressed that the investigation is still ongoing, and the witnesses continue to provide information.

The prosecutor also noted that the investigators have an idea about the chain of the Russian military command, which may be involved in sending the Buk air defense system to the Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the international investigation team filed suspicion against four militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic of involvement in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines MH17 aircraft in the Donbas in 2014.

The suspicion was filed against the former “Minister of Defense” of the DPR, Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the former “Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate” of the DPR, Sergei Dubinsky (call sign “Khmuryi”) and his deputy Oleg Pulatov (call sign “Giurza”).

Also, the suspicion was filed against Serhii Kharchenko, a DPR "intelligence officer" (call sign "Krot")

Girkin, Dubinsky and Pulatov are citizens of Russia, and Kharchenko is a citizen of Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: Donbas Malaysia Airlines MH17 plane crash Russian military

Archive
News
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing 18:07
SBU Informs Former DPR "Defense Minister" Strelkov, 3 Other Militants On Terrorism Suspicion In Malaysia Airlines Aircraft Crash Case 18:03
International Investigation Team: Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Suspects Coordinated Actions With Crimea “Head” Aksyonov And Putin’s Assistant Surkov 17:57
Zelenskyy Appoints Bondar, Veremii, Lutkivska, Motsyk Ukraine’s Representatives In TCG Subgroups 17:51
National Police Start To Investigate Death Of MP Tymchuk As Murder 17:46
more news
Medvedchuk: Russia Not Aggressor, Crimea Ukraine’s Territory 12:36
Zelenskyy Ready To New Type Of Negotiations To Settle Donbas Conflict In Absence Of Progress In Minsk Process 13:05
General Staff: 82,000 Russian Soldiers In Donbas, In Crimea, Along Ukrainian Border 17:32
Ex-U.S. Ambassador Taylor Returns To Ukraine As Charge D'affaires Ad Interim 13:11
Zelenskyy: Normandy Format Meeting Scheduled For July 17:28
more news
National Police Start To Investigate Death Of MP Tymchuk As Murder 17:46
Zelenskyy Ready To New Type Of Negotiations To Settle Donbas Conflict In Absence Of Progress In Minsk Process 13:05
Zelenskyy Appoints Bondar, Veremii, Lutkivska, Motsyk Ukraine’s Representatives In TCG Subgroups 17:51
International Investigation Team: Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Suspects Coordinated Actions With Crimea “Head” Aksyonov And Putin’s Assistant Surkov 17:57
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing 18:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok