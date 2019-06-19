SBU Informs Former DPR "Defense Minister" Strelkov, 3 Other Militants On Terrorism Suspicion In Malaysia Airlines Aircraft Crash Case

SBU Informs Former DPR "Defense Minister" Strelkov, 3 Other Militants On Terrorism Suspicion In Malaysia Airli

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has informed the former "Minister of Defense" of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Igor Girkin (Strelkov) and three more militants about the suspicion of terrorism in the case of the crash of a Malaysia Airlines aircraft in the Donbas.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, compiled a suspicion report in the criminal proceedings, registered on July 17, 2014 on the fact of shooting down a Boeing 777 passenger plane (flight MH-17) of the Malaysian Airlines, which resulted in the death of 298 people,” reads the statement.

Suspicions in absentia were announced to Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kharchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Investigation Team has raised suspicion on four DPR militants of involvement in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane in the Donbas.