International Investigation Team: Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Suspects Coordinated Actions With Crimea “Head” Aksyonov And Putin’s Assistant Surkov

The international investigative team claims that the suspects in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane in the Donbas coordinated actions with the “head” of the Russian-annexed Crimea Sergey Aksyonov and aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vladislav Surkov.

Representatives of the investigation team said this at a press conference in the Netherlands, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, they announced the intercepted telephone conversations of the suspected ex-"Minister of Defense" of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Igor Girkin (Strelkov) with Aksyonov.

According to them, in June 2014, the DPR leaders, through Aksyonov, asked the Russian authorities to increase military assistance, that is, they requested the supply of artillery and air defense systems.

Aksyonov replied that this issue is being resolved at the highest level of the Russian authorities.

After the crash of the plane in July 2014, the “Prime Minister” of the DPR, Aleksandr Boroday, contacted with Surkov and asked him for help in this case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the international investigation team filed suspicion against four militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic of involvement in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines MH17 aircraft in the Donbas in 2014.

The suspicion was filed against the former “Minister of Defense” of the DPR, Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the former “Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate” of the DPR, Sergei Dubinsky (call sign “Khmuryi”) and his deputy Oleg Pulatov (call sign “Giurza”).

Also, the suspicion was filed against Serhii Kharchenko, a DPR "intelligence officer" (call sign "Krot")

Girkin, Dubinsky and Pulatov are citizens of Russia, and Kharchenko is a citizen of Ukraine.