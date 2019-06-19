subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.05 29.75
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Appoints Bondar, Veremii, Lutkivska, Motsyk Ukraine’s Representatives In TCG Subgroups
19 June 2019, Wednesday, 17:51 22
Politics 2019-06-19T17:52:55+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Bondar, Veremii, Lutkivska, Motsyk Ukraine’s Representatives In TCG Subgroups

Zelenskyy Appoints Bondar, Veremii, Lutkivska, Motsyk Ukraine’s Representatives In TCG Subgroups

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Bohdan Bondar, Ihor Veremii, Valeria Lutkivska, and Oleksandr Motsyk as Ukraine’s representatives in subgroups of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 414 dated June 19, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bondar, the deputy commander of the Joint Forces Operation, was appointed as the country’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s security subgroup.

Veremii, a former deputy minister of economic development and trade, was appointed as the representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s social and economic subgroup.

Lutkivska, the parliament’s former commissioner for human rights, was appointed as the representative in the humanitarian subgroup.

Motsyk, a diplomat and a former deputy foreign minister, was appointed as the representative in the political subgroup.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a meeting of foreign-policy advisers to the heads of state of the "Normandy format" countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia) will take place in July.

Больше новостей о: Donbas TCG President Minsk Volodymyr Zelenskyy Bohdan Bondar Ihor Veremii Valeria Lutkivska Oleksandr Motsyk

Archive
News
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing 18:07
SBU Informs Former DPR "Defense Minister" Strelkov, 3 Other Militants On Terrorism Suspicion In Malaysia Airlines Aircraft Crash Case 18:03
International Investigation Team: Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Suspects Coordinated Actions With Crimea “Head” Aksyonov And Putin’s Assistant Surkov 17:57
Zelenskyy Appoints Bondar, Veremii, Lutkivska, Motsyk Ukraine’s Representatives In TCG Subgroups 17:51
National Police Start To Investigate Death Of MP Tymchuk As Murder 17:46
more news
Medvedchuk: Russia Not Aggressor, Crimea Ukraine’s Territory 12:36
Zelenskyy Ready To New Type Of Negotiations To Settle Donbas Conflict In Absence Of Progress In Minsk Process 13:05
General Staff: 82,000 Russian Soldiers In Donbas, In Crimea, Along Ukrainian Border 17:32
Ex-U.S. Ambassador Taylor Returns To Ukraine As Charge D'affaires Ad Interim 13:11
Zelenskyy: Normandy Format Meeting Scheduled For July 17:28
more news
National Police Start To Investigate Death Of MP Tymchuk As Murder 17:46
Zelenskyy Ready To New Type Of Negotiations To Settle Donbas Conflict In Absence Of Progress In Minsk Process 13:05
Zelenskyy Appoints Bondar, Veremii, Lutkivska, Motsyk Ukraine’s Representatives In TCG Subgroups 17:51
International Investigation Team: Malaysia Airlines Plane Crash Suspects Coordinated Actions With Crimea “Head” Aksyonov And Putin’s Assistant Surkov 17:57
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing 18:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok