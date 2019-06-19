Zelenskyy Appoints Bondar, Veremii, Lutkivska, Motsyk Ukraine’s Representatives In TCG Subgroups

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Bohdan Bondar, Ihor Veremii, Valeria Lutkivska, and Oleksandr Motsyk as Ukraine’s representatives in subgroups of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 414 dated June 19, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bondar, the deputy commander of the Joint Forces Operation, was appointed as the country’s representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s security subgroup.

Veremii, a former deputy minister of economic development and trade, was appointed as the representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s social and economic subgroup.

Lutkivska, the parliament’s former commissioner for human rights, was appointed as the representative in the humanitarian subgroup.

Motsyk, a diplomat and a former deputy foreign minister, was appointed as the representative in the political subgroup.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a meeting of foreign-policy advisers to the heads of state of the "Normandy format" countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia) will take place in July.