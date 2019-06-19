subscribe to newsletter
  National Police Start To Investigate Death Of MP Tymchuk As Murder
National Police Start To Investigate Death Of MP Tymchuk As Murder

The National Police began to investigate the death of the Member of Parliament Dmytro Tymchuk (the People's Front faction) as a murder.

A representative of the National Police said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“The case under Article 115 (murder) is already opened,” he said.

He did not disclose any other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police considers such versions of the death of MP Dmytro Tymchuk as an accident, careless use of a weapon and a criminal version.

Tymchuk was killed while cleaning his prize gun at his apartment in Kyiv.

