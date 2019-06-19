subscribe to newsletter
SBU Searching Facilities Of Ex-Kherson Deputy Governor Ryschuk Within Case Upon Murder Of Activist Handziuk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is holding searches at facilities of former deputy chairperson of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Yevhen Ryschuk, within the case upon the assassination of acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

SBU Spokesperson, Olena Hitlianska, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pokrovske District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region has sentenced to 3-6.5 years in prison five former participants in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) for murdering Handziuk.

