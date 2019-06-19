SBI Launches 5th Case Against Poroshenko Over Alleged Falsification Of Documents On Establishment Of Rada Coalition In 2016 – Presidential Administration Ex-Deputy Head Portnov

SBI Launches 5th Case Against Poroshenko Over Alleged Falsification Of Documents On Establishment Of Rada Coal

Former deputy head of the Presidential Administration, Andrii Portnov, says that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened the fifth criminal case against former president, Petro Poroshenko, and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, over alleged falsification of documents during establishment of the coalition of parliamentary factions in 2016, and alleged unlawful appointment of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

He said this on the Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case upon alleged high treason by former president, Petro Poroshenko, and other high-ranking officials during Ukrainian navy sailors’ passing through the Kerch Strait in November 2018, which entailed their detention by Russian military.