Ministry Of Defense Refutes Its Information About Zelenskyy’s Mobilization In 2014-2015

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has refuted its information about alleged mobilization of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2014-2015.

The ministry said this in a reply to respective request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The reply was signed by the head of the personnel management department / deputy head of the command staff of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Hennadii Dolhashov.

The Ukrainian News Agency has requested information whether Zelenskyy had been put on the wanted list in view of his ignoring the military draft (mobilization) on April 15, 2014; June 23, 2014; August 15, 2014; and May 10; 2015.

The information about alleged mobilization of Zelenskyy was published by the press service of the Ministry of Defense on April 13, 2019 in response to requests of members of the Ukrainian Parliament Yulii Mamchur, Oleksandr Bryhynets (both from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction); Tetiana Chornovol and Mykhailo Bondar (both from the People's Front).

In response to the Ukrainian News Agency’s request, the Ministry of Defense confirms that Zelenskyy is registered for military service in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region).

As a result of examination by a medical board, he is considered to be able-bodied for military service.

"He has not done military service, and was not mobilized for military service in 2014-2015," the reply says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, the Ministry of Defense said that Zelenskyy ignored four mobilization notice papers in 2014-2015.