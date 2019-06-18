subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Calls For Exchange Of Prisoners In ‘10 For 10 Or 15 For 15’ Format To Launch Donbas De-Escalation Process
18 June 2019, Tuesday, 17:43 18
Politics 2019-06-19T00:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Calls For Exchange Of Prisoners In ‘10 For 10 Or 15 For 15’ Format To Launch Donbas De-Escalation Process

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it would be worthwhile to exchange prisoners in the “10 for 10 or 15 for 15” format to launch a process of de-escalation of the situation in the Donbas.

This presidential press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of Germany’s Bundestag, Wolfgang Schauble, during his official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany... The issues of ending the war and returning prisoners were discussed during the meeting. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that exchange of people – at least 10 for 10 or 15 for 15 – could demonstrate the other side’s desire to begin the process of de-escalation," the statement said.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine was beginning the process of rebuilding the Donbas, in which Europe could help the country.

“We need to rebuild schools and kindergartens and build roads that are simply not there,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is visiting Germany on Tuesday. He met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier.

Больше новостей о: Donbas prisoners President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Archive
News
