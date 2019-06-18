Zelenskyy: Supporters Of Lifting Sanctions On Russia Should Visit Donbas And Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on supporters of the idea of lifting the sanctions on Russia to visit the non-government-controlled territories in the Donbas and the Russian-annexed Crimea.

Zelenskyy was speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I urge those who are campaigning for the lifting of sanctions to visit the Donbas to see how much misery this war has brought to the Ukrainian people. Look at the Crimea, which has turned from a tourist region and a natural pearl into a real military camp,” he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the sanctions are the only peaceful instrument capable of bringing peace.

"I am aware of the calls by individual politicians and representatives of big businesses in Germany to lift the sanctions and restore business activity with Russia. I take this opportunity to turn to address them now. We did not start this war, but we dream and fight for its end every day. We do not want our European partners that have decided to help us to suffer from the sanctions. However, it is the only bloodless way to restore peace on the continent, and we must see it through to the very end," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that he discussed the issues of achieving peace in the Donbas and release of the captured Ukrainian sailors and other Ukrainians illegally detained in Russian prisons during his meeting with Merkel.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Merkel discussed cooperation between Ukraine and Germany at the United Nations Organization and other international organizations, as well as the issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, reforms in Ukraine, and the investment climate in the country.

“I asked Mrs. Merkel to support Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has said that a meeting in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia) is scheduled for July.