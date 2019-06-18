subscribe to newsletter
  General Staff: 82,000 Russian Soldiers In Donbas, In Crimea, Along Ukrainian Border
18 June 2019, Tuesday, 17:32
General Staff: 82,000 Russian Soldiers In Donbas, In Crimea, Along Ukrainian Border

About 82,000 Russian military men are in the occupied Donbas, the annexed Crimea and along the border with Ukraine.

Andrii Hudz, the head of the verification department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The total number of personnel that Russia keeps along the state border of Ukraine, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, is about 82,000 servicemen," he said.

In particular, 25 battalion tactical groups were formed in Rostov region and an army division is being formed.

Besides, Hutz reported that in 2018, the Russian Federation hiddenly transferred 250 T-62 tanks to the Ukrainian border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense states that Russia is increasing its troops near the borders of Ukraine and there are no tendencies of improvement of the military-political situation.

