Zelenskyy: Normandy Format Meeting Scheduled For July

A meeting in the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) is scheduled for July.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this at a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It was discussed to do this (a meeting in the Normandy Format) after the parliamentary election in Ukraine. I spoke about this with Mr. President Macron yesterday in France. But I really want this meeting to take place immediately. Therefore, the first working meeting is already scheduled for July," he said.

At that, he did not specify whether the planned meeting will be held at the level of leaders of the Normandy Format countries or it will be a lower level meeting to prepare for a meeting of the heads of state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy would start his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the words that the Donbas and Crimea are Ukraine.