18 June 2019, Tuesday, 17:22 17
Politics 2019-06-19T01:04:31+03:00
Parubiy To Pass Document On Rada Coalition To Zelenskyy

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, intends to provide the document on coalition at the Parliament to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Parubiy said this at the Tuesday Conciliatory Council meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Speaker told this to presidential envoy to the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Parubiy also said there had been over 226 MPs in the coalition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, Parubiy has passed to the Constitutional Court the list of MPs that confirms presence of the parliamentary coalition as at the moment when the People's Front quit it.

