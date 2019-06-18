47.5% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Support Servant Of The People Party, 11% - Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.7% - Batkivschyna, 8.3% European Solidarity, 5.3% - Holos At Parliamentary Election

47.5% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Support Servant Of Th

A total of 47.5% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center and are decided to take part in the parliamentary election plan to vote for the Servant of the People party; 11% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.7% - for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association; 8.3% - for European Solidarity of Petro Poroshenko; and 5.3% - for Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Therefore, only five political parties have the chance to overcome the 5-percent vote threshold.

In compliance with the poll, a total of 83.3% of pollees were ready to take part in the voting if the snap parliamentary election took place next Sunday.

The poll was conducted amount 1,000 adult citizens in all controlled territories of Ukraine between June 8 and 14.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2% for 2,000 respondents questioned.

