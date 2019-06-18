subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Ready To New Type Of Negotiations To Settle Donbas Conflict In Absence Of Progress In Minsk Process
18 June 2019, Tuesday, 13:05 39
2019-06-19
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Ready To New Type Of Negotiations To Settle Donbas Conflict In Absence Of Progress In Minsk Process

Zelenskyy Ready To New Type Of Negotiations To Settle Donbas Conflict In Absence Of Progress In Minsk Process

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes in the Minsk process, however, in case it gives no results soon, he is ready to try other types of the negotiations to settle the Donbas conflict.

He said this in the interview for Bild (the Federal Republic of Germany), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"My goal is to restore peace in Ukraine via diplomatic means instead of populism," he said.

Zelenskyy also called current sanctions against the Russian Federation the only lever able to release the occupied territories.

The President of Ukraine considers that should the sanctions’ results be unsatisfactory, they will have to be toughened.

Zelenskyy called development of good relations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as the major priorities for the new Ukrainian authorities.

The economic priorities are establishment of the supremacy of law, currency liberalization, tax administration, land reform, and creating stimuli for small and medium enterprises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy says he would start a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that Donbas and Crimea are Ukrainian territories.

Больше новостей о: Donbas President Donbas conflict Minsk process Volodymyr Zelenskyy

