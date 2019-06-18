NBU Acquires USD 135.1 Million In Interbank On June 10-14

In the period of June 10-14, the National Bank of Ukraine acquired a total of USD 135.1 million.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the NBU acquired USD 62.5 million using the Matching mechanism.

Besides, the central bank acquires USD 72.6 million via interventions at single rate.

Using Matching, since January 1, 2019, the NBU has acquired USD 878 million and sold USD 108.5 million.

A total of 122.93 million has been sold via interventions at single rate and USD 661.5 million has been acquired.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the NBU acquired USD 3,173.78 million in the interbank foreign currency market and sold USD 1,801.82 million.