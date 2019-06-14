Zelenskyy Appoints Balan National Guard Commander, Kondratiuk First Deputy Commander

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Mykola Balan as an acting commander of the National Guard and appointed him as a commander of the National Guard.

This is stated in Decrees Nos. 405 and 407 of June 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President has also appointed Volodymyr Kondratiuk as a first deputy commander of the National Guard, and Ruslan Dziuba and Yurii Lebid as deputy commanders.

In addition, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleh Kulyk as a deputy commander of the National Guard.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, President Petro Poroshenko appointed Balan as an acting commander of the National Guard and dismissed Yurii Allerov, who was a commander of the National Guard from December 2015.

Balan, 50, has served as a deputy commander of the National Guard since April 2014.

From February 6, 2015 to December 31, 2015, he served as a commander of the National Guard.