  KyivPride Expects 10,000 Participants On March Of Equality In Kyiv On June 23
14 June 2019, Friday, 17:51
Events 2019-06-14T22:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
KyivPride Expects 10,000 Participants On March Of Equality In Kyiv On June 23

The KyivPride public organization expects 10,000 participants on the March of Equality for LGBT rights, which will be held in Kyiv on June 23.

Ruslana Panukhnik, director of the KyivPride, said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year, the March of Equality is scheduled for Sunday, June 23. We expect 10,000 participants," she said.

According to her, the organization coordinates security measures with the National Police and Kyiv City State Administration.

In 2018, KyivPride estimated the number of participants in the March of Equality at 5,000, and the police at 3,500 people.

In 2017, according to the organizers, 3,500 people participated in the march, and according to police estimates - 2,500.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament from the Oleh Liashko Radical Party faction, Ihor Mosiichuk, asks the Kyiv District Administrative Court to prohibit holding of the March of Equality for LGBT rights in Kyiv on June 23.

