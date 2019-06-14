Parubiy Provides Constitutional Court With List Confirming Existence Of Coalition Before People's Front’s Quit From It

Parubiy Provides Constitutional Court With List Confirming Existence Of Coalition Before People's Front’s Quit

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, has passed to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine the list of MPs that confirms existence of the coalition as of the moment when the People's Front quit it.

He said this on the Espressotv on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Parubiy noted that before the People's Front's quit, the coalition consisted not only of two factions, but also from some Verkhovna Rada non-affiliated deputies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi disbanded the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and set the snap parliamentary election for July 21.

Zelenskyi’s key reason for such a step was low trust of the population in the then convocation of Ukrainian Parliament.

Besides, according to the President a legal ground for the disbandment was absence of coalition.