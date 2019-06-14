SBU: Kremlin Involved In Downing Of Il-76 Plane In Luhansk In 2014

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has established involvement of the Russian Kremlin in downing of the Il-76 plane in Luhansk that took lives of 49 Ukrainian military men in June 2014.

Press service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

SBU investigators established that a criminal order was given directly by commander of the 58th army of the armed forces of the Russian Federation / major general, Evgeny Nikiforov, who then was sent to Donbas to conduct a military intrusion and occupation of a part of the Ukrainian territory.

According to the SBU, the executors of the order: Dmitry Utkin, Andrey Guraliov; and Andrey Lebedev were awarded with Orders for Courage by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the prosecutor's office filed to court an indictment of former head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Igor Plotnitsky, accused of involvement in downing of the Il-76 in Luhansk in June 2014.