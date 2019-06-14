U.S. National Security Advisor Bolton: Election Of Zelenskyi As President Opportunity To Achieve Peace On Donbas

U.S. National Security Advisor Bolton: Election Of Zelenskyi As President Opportunity To Achieve Peace On Donb

United States National Security Advisor, John Bolton, considers that the election of Volodymyr Zelenskyi as the President of Ukraine is an opportunity to achieve peace in Donbas.

Bolton has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He wrote that United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, Kurt Volker, and he met to discuss the negotiations on Ukraine and agreed that the election of Zelenskyi could help tackle the conflict.

Bolton noted that peace in Donbas would be a crucial step in improvement of relations between the United States and the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press service of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said the President of Ukraine thanked President of the United States Donald Trump for his invitation on an official visit to Washington D.C.