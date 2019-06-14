subscribe to newsletter
  • 51.3% Of Pollees Questioned By SOCIS Ready To Support Servant Of The People Party, 9.5% - European Solidarity, 9.2% - Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.7% - Batkivschyna, And 5% - Strength And Honor At Parliamentary Election
14 June 2019, Friday, 13:20 22
Politics 2019-06-14T23:30:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
51.3% Of Pollees Questioned By SOCIS Ready To Support Servant Of The People Party, 9.5% - European Solidarity, 9.2% - Opposition Platform - For Life, 8.7% - Batkivschyna, And 5% - Strength And Honor At Parliamentary Election

A total of 51.3% of pollees questioned by the SOCIS sociological and marketing researches center and ready to take part in the parliamentary election will support the Servant of the People party; 9.5% - European Solidarity of Petro Poroshenko; 9.2% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.7% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party and 5% - Strength and Honor of former chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU; 2003-2005), Ihor Smeshko, at the forthcoming parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Only five parties will manage to overcome the 5-percent vote threshold.

Besides, 4.9% of respondents are ready to vote for the Holos party of singer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk and 2.9% for Civic Position party of Anatolii Hrytsenko.

At the same time, 54.9% of pollees expressed confidence of their participation in the election on July 21; 29.8% will rather take part in them; 7.2% are rather unconfident; 6.6% are not sure; and 2.1% refused to answer.

Respective poll was conducted among 4,000 adult respondents in the period of May 29 – June 6.

The sampling error does not exceed 1.6%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the poll conducted by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center, a total of 43.1% were ready to support the Servant of the People party; 11.7% - Opposition Platform - For Life; 9.2% - European Solidarity; and 9.1% - Batkivschyna at the forthcoming parliamentary election.

