14 June 2019, Friday, 13:15
88% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Supporting Rada’s Disbandment And Calling Snap Parliamentary Election For July 21

A total of 88% of respondents questioned by the Rating sociological group support disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and calling of the snap parliamentary election for July 21.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

At the same time, the share of such supporters was 72% last month.

According to the report, 8% of respondents are negative about the snap parliamentary election.

Besides, 67% of pollees consider that the to-be-elected Parliament will be more effective than the previous one.

In compliance with the poll, a total of 82% of respondents believe that the appeal submitted by a number of members of the Ukrainian Parliament to the Constitutional Court against the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s decree on disbandment of the Ukrainian News agency is an attempt to prolong their authorities by at least several months, 9% - protection of the law, 9% - are undecided.

At the same time, 58% consider that the Zelenskyi’s decree corresponds both the Constitution and the citizens’ sentiments; 20% call it unconstitutional however, demanded by the society; 6% - unconstitutional and not demanded by the society; and 16% are undecided.

Besides, if the Constitutional Court declared the decree unconstitutional, 63% of respondents consider the election must take place on July 21; 20% - in October; 5% - in September; 12% undecided.

The poll was conducted among 2,500 adult respondents on June 8-12.

The sampling error does not exceed 2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People party is getting 47.5% of votes; Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association – 10.4%; European Solidarity – 7.9%; Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party – 7.5%; and Holos – 6.4% at the parliamentary election in compliance with respective poll conducted by the Rating sociological group.

