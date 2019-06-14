subscribe to newsletter
  Naftogaz Obtains No Proposals From Gazprom As To Amicable Settlement Of Arbitration Proceedings Within The Gas Dispute
Naftogaz Obtains No Proposals From Gazprom As To Amicable Settlement Of Arbitration Proceedings Within The Gas Dispute

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has not obtained from the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom any proposals as for amicable settlement of the gas dispute.

Chief Executive Director of Naftogaz, Yurii Vitrenko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Vitrenko, Naftogaz can consider in what form Gazprom will fulfill the ruling as a result of the previous arbitration proceedings on compensation of losses to Naftogaz from non-fulfillment of transit liabilities by Gazprom in 2009-2017.

In compliance with the ruling, Gazprom owes Naftogaz over USD 2.8 billion.

Vitrenko noted that the new proceedings were launched not by Naftogaz but by Gazprom whose demands were contrary to those in the previous proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May Naftogaz applied to the European Commission against anti-competitive actions of Gazprom.

Earlier, Naftogaz expressed readiness to cut its demands to Gazprom from USD 12 billion to USD 2 billion if a long-term gas transit contract is signed.

