  • Naftogaz Links Russia’s Decision To Transfer Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Negotiations For September To Expecting Reshuffle Among Ukrainian Negotiators
Naftogaz Links Russia’s Decision To Transfer Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Negotiations For September T

Naftogaz Links Russia’s Decision To Transfer Next Round Of Trilateral Gas Transit Negotiations For September To Expecting Reshuffle Among Ukrainian Negotiators

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has linked the decision of the Russian Federation to transfer the next round of the trilateral gas transit negotiations for September to expecting of certain reshuffle among the Ukrainian negotiators.

Executive Director of Naftogaz, Yurii Vitrenko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vice-President of the European Commission for Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, says that the Russian Federation is ready to hold the next round of trilateral gas transit negotiations with the European Union and Ukraine in mid-September.

He also added he intended to hold consultations with Ukraine.

Mr. Sefcovic said there was little time as late in 2019 the gas transit contract between the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom and the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company would expire.

