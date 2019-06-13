Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Donii, Zhukova, Lanovyi Top Movement Of New Forces Party’s List For July 21 Snap Parliamentary Election

Former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, former Deputy Prosecutor General David Sakvarelidze, former parliamentarian Oles Donii, chess player Natalia Zhukova, and economist Volodymyr Lanovyi have topped the Movement of New Forces party’s list of candidates for the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21.

Saakashvili announced this at a press conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The party’s list of candidates also includes Olena Tereschenko, Dmytro Bulakh, Hanna Solomatina, Oleh Mykhailyk, Ihor Cherniak, Valeria Kolomiets, Volodymyr Havrysh, Andrii Zozulynskyi, Volodymyr Landa, Daryna Chyzh, Serhii Havrusha, Yevhen Lukianets, Andrii Podzeha, Serhii Yakovenko, and Hanna Vovk.

"I consider it my duty to open the way for these people... We are going there not to form coalitions or to take part in positions. We are going there to fight, raise Ukraine up, and plant," Saakashvili said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Saakashvili refused on June 7 to contest the July 21 early parliamentary election jointly with the Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reform (UDAR) party.