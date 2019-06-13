subscribe to newsletter
  • Association Of Entrepreneurs Asks Rada Energy Committee To Support Postponement Of New Electricity Market By 1 Year Until July 1, 2020
Association Of Entrepreneurs Asks Rada Energy Committee To Support Postponement Of New Electricity Market By 1 Year Until July 1, 2020

The Ukrainian Association of Entrepreneurs has asked the Parliamentary Committee on the Fuel and Energy Complex, Nuclear Policy and Nuclear Safety to support postponement of the date of introduction of a new electricity market by one year, until July 1, 2020,

This is stated in a letter by the association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the letter, the association believes that introduction of a new electricity market on July 1 poses significant risks because the regulations necessary for implementation of the Law on the Electricity Market have not yet been adopted, relations between market participants regarding commercial metering of electricity have not yet been regulated, and cross-subsidization of household electricity consumers by industrial consumers has not been abolished, and the cost of electricity for business entities is unclear.

The association called on the committee to support the draft law No. 10376 on amendments to the Law on the Electricity Market, which provides for postponement of the introduction of a new electricity market by one year and recommend that the parliament adopt the draft law by July 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has asked the parliament to postpone the introduction of a new electricity market by one year, until July 1, 2020.

The Parliamentary Committee on the Fuel and Energy Complex, Nuclear Policy and Nuclear Safety has recommended that the parliament postpone the launch of a free market for electricity from July 1 to October 1.

The Law on the Electricity Market provides for launch of full operation of an electricity market on July 1, 2019.

