12 Civilians Killed And 58 Wounded In Donbas Since January - OHCHR

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) states that from January 1 to June 5, 12 civilians were killed and 58 were wounded in Donbas.

The Head of the U.N. Human Rights Mission to Ukraine, Fiona Frazer, said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year, from January 1 to June 5, we have documented 70 civilian casualties: 12 deaths and 58 wounds," she said.

According to her, this is the lowest figure for the entire monitoring period.

At the same time, for the entire period of the conflict, the mission recorded 3,332 deaths of civilians and 7,000 wounds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the OHCHR previously noted an increase in tensions between Orthodox communities after the Orthodox Church received a tomos about autocephaly.