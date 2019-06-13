subscribe to newsletter
26.25 26.6
29.25 30.1
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Strength And Honor Counting On Rada Coalition Creation With Servant Of People
13 June 2019, Thursday, 16:57 9
Politics 2019-06-13T19:34:58+03:00
Ukrainian news
Strength And Honor Counting On Rada Coalition Creation With Servant Of People

Strength And Honor Counting On Rada Coalition Creation With Servant Of People

The Strength and Honor political party of Ihor Smeshko expects to create a coalition in the Verkhovna Rada with the Servant of the People political party.

A journalist, head of the electoral headquarters of the Strength and Honor party, Dmytro Hordon, announced this in an interview with the Ukrainian Truth publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I think the coalition will be formed by the Strength of the People. That is, the Servant of the People and the Strength and Honor. The coalition will be called the Strength of the People,” he said.

Hordon also stressed that the party expects to gain from 10% to 18% of the votes in the snap parliamentary election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Rating polling group, the Servant of the People Party will win 47.5% of the votes in the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21, the For Life Opposition Platform party will win 10.4%, the European Solidarity party 7.9%, the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party 7.5%, the Holos party 6.4%, and the Strength and Honor party (4.3%)

Presidential spokesman in the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the monopoly majority of the Servant of the People in the Parliament is the goal of the Zelenskyi's team.

Больше новостей о: Servant of the People party snap parliamentary election parliamentary coalition coalition Strength and Honor Ihor Smeshko Dmytro Hordon

Archive
News
Saakashvili, Sakvarelidze, Donii, Zhukova, Lanovyi Top Movement Of New Forces Party’s List For July 21 Snap Parliamentary Election 18:16
Association Of Entrepreneurs Asks Rada Energy Committee To Support Postponement Of New Electricity Market By 1 Year Until July 1, 2020 17:29
12 Civilians Killed And 58 Wounded In Donbas Since January - OHCHR 17:17
Armed Forces General Staff Denies Issuing Order Not To Respond To Shelling By Militants In Donbas 17:04
Strength And Honor Counting On Rada Coalition Creation With Servant Of People 16:57
more news
U.S. Board On Geographic Names Replaces Official Name Of Ukraine’s Capital Kiev With Kyiv 13:40
Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service Bukharev Declares UAH 818,000 Of Income, His Wife Apartment And Land Plot In Crimea For 2018 17:37
Court Suspends SkyUp's Passenger Transportation License 13:33
Person Who Sued Company Never Bought Tickets And Was Not SkyUp Client - Press Service 13:38
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Will Visit France And Germany On June 17-18 To Meet With Macron And Merkel 17:49
more news
Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Health Minister Stefanyshyna, Who Decides To Run For Rada From Holos 13:49
Zelenskyi Appoints Ex-Economy Minister Abromavicius As Member Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board 13:45
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Will Visit France And Germany On June 17-18 To Meet With Macron And Merkel 17:49
U.S. Board On Geographic Names Replaces Official Name Of Ukraine’s Capital Kiev With Kyiv 13:40
Court Again Arrests Suspect Of Organizing Social Activist Oleshko (Sarmat) Murder 17:46
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok