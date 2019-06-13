Strength And Honor Counting On Rada Coalition Creation With Servant Of People

The Strength and Honor political party of Ihor Smeshko expects to create a coalition in the Verkhovna Rada with the Servant of the People political party.

A journalist, head of the electoral headquarters of the Strength and Honor party, Dmytro Hordon, announced this in an interview with the Ukrainian Truth publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I think the coalition will be formed by the Strength of the People. That is, the Servant of the People and the Strength and Honor. The coalition will be called the Strength of the People,” he said.

Hordon also stressed that the party expects to gain from 10% to 18% of the votes in the snap parliamentary election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Rating polling group, the Servant of the People Party will win 47.5% of the votes in the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21, the For Life Opposition Platform party will win 10.4%, the European Solidarity party 7.9%, the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party 7.5%, the Holos party 6.4%, and the Strength and Honor party (4.3%)

Presidential spokesman in the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the monopoly majority of the Servant of the People in the Parliament is the goal of the Zelenskyi's team.