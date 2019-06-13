Constitutional Court Undecided Regarding Final Date For Preparing Its Ruling On Constitutionality Of Rada’s Disbandment

Judges of the Constitutional Court have not decided what date, in compliance with the law, is considered to be final to pass the ruling in the case upon constitutionality of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.\r\nUkrainian News agency learnt this from the Constitutional Court’s press service.\r\nAccording to the report, there are two possible dates, in particular, June 29 or June 4.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there is no any draft ruling of the Constitutional Court in the case upon constitutionality of the Verkhovna Rada's disbandment yet.