Constitutional Court Undecided Regarding Final Date For Preparing Its Ruling On Constitutionality Of Rada’s Disbandment

Constitutional Court Undecided Regarding Final Date For Preparing Its Ruling On Constitutionality Of Rada’s Di

Judges of the Constitutional Court have not decided what date, in compliance with the law, is considered to be final to pass the ruling in the case upon constitutionality of the President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s decree on disbandment of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the Constitutional Court’s press service.

According to the report, there are two possible dates, in particular, June 29 or June 4.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there is no any draft ruling of the Constitutional Court in the case upon constitutionality of the Verkhovna Rada's disbandment yet.