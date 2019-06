The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened criminal proceedings upon alleged violations of former head of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Shevchuk.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a spokesperson for the SBI.

In particular, the case was opened under Section 1 of Article 364 of the Penal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, the Constitutional Court passed a no-confidence motion against Shevchuk and dismissed him.