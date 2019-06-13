Court Suspends Considering Appeal Against Yanukovych's Sentence For July 15

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has suspended considering the appeal against the sentence to former president Viktor Yanukovych for July 15.

Respective decision was taken by the collegiate body of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Thursday, the Kyiv Court of Appeal appointed a reserve judge due to which the consideration of the case was postponed for July 15, 11 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, lawyers of former president Viktor Yanukovych who was sentenced to 13 years in prison have submitted five appeals against the sentence.

On January 24, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv in-absentia sentenced Yanukovych to 13 years in prison.

In compliance with the sentence, Yanukovych is declared guilty under Section 1 of Article 111 (high treason); Section 5 of Article 27 and Section 2 of Article 437 (assistance in aggression war) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.