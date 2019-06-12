subscribe to newsletter
26.25 26.6
29.25 30.1
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service Bukharev Declares UAH 818,000 Of Income, His Wife Apartment And Land Plot In Crimea For 2018
12 June 2019, Wednesday, 17:37 23
Politics 2019-06-13T00:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service Bukharev Declares UAH 818,000 Of Income, His Wife Apartment And Land Plot

Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service Bukharev Declares UAH 818,000 Of Income, His Wife Apartment And Land Plot In Crimea For 2018

The chairperson of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Vladyslav Bukharev, declared UAH 818,000 of income, his wife Olena - an apartment and a land plot in Crimea for 2018.

This follows from data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Government Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bukharev filed a declaration as a Member of Parliament from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction.

According to it, the MP owns an apartment of 106.1 square meters in Kyiv and parking lot.

His wife, Olena, owns a land plot of ​​2,500 square meters and a residential house with an area of ​​701.1 square meters in Vyshenki of Kyiv region, an apartment with an area of ​​86.8 square meters and parking lot in Livadia (Crimea), a land plot with an area of of ​​875 square meters in the village of Semidvorie near Alushta (Crimea) and rents a land plot (600 square meters) in Vyshenki.

Daughter of Bukharev, Yuliya, declared an apartment of 219 square meters for UAH 14.5 million and a parking place in Kyiv, as well as an apartment of 74.9 square meters and a land plot of 16 square meters in Zazymia of Kyiv region.

The parliamentarian declared 4 pairs of wristwatches and cars Lexus 350 RX, Toyota Land Cruiser 76, his wife - Lexus LX 570 and Volkswagen Multivan of 2017 production year.

Bukharev declared UAH 395,000 of salary in the Verkhovna Rada and UAH 423,000 of compensation for the performance of MP duties; his wife - UAH 91,000 of salary from the Department of Education of the Darnytska District State Administration in Kyiv and UAH 530,000 in PrivatBank.

Besides, the politician presented UAH 15.5 million to his daughter, who also received UAH 1.4 million as a gift from Oleksandr Koroteyev.

The MP has EUR 1,300, UAH 45,000, USD 2,500 in cash, and his daughter - USD 3,000, EUR 3,000, UAH 6,000.

His wife, Olena, has USD 400,000 in account at PrivatBank and EUR 84,700 in UniCredit Bank (Austria).

Also, the wife has UAH 7,000, USD 3,500, EUR 2,000 in cash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed Member of Parliament Vladyslav Bukharev (the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction) as Chairperson of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Больше новостей о: property declaration income Foreign Intelligence Service Vladyslav Bukharev

Archive
News
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Will Visit France And Germany On June 17-18 To Meet With Macron And Merkel 17:49
Court Again Arrests Suspect Of Organizing Social Activist Oleshko (Sarmat) Murder 17:46
Presidential Rada Envoy Stefanchuk: Zelenskyi’s Team Considering Option Of Introducing 2-Chamber Parliament 17:40
Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service Bukharev Declares UAH 818,000 Of Income, His Wife Apartment And Land Plot In Crimea For 2018 17:37
Reva Not To Run For Parliament, Ready To Head Social Ministry Again If Groysman Appointed As Prime Minister 17:26
more news
Zelenskyi Expresses Confidence In Compliance Of Decree On Rada Disbandment To Letter And Spirit Of Law And Leaves Constitutional Court In Order To Avoid Accusations Of Pressure 12:41
Zelenskyi Cancels Poroshenko’s Appointment Of 2 HCPJ Members And Appoints New Commission To Select Candidates 16:31
Zelenskyi Suggests That Rada Dismiss Lutsenko And Klimkin And Appoint Prystaiko Foreign Minister 16:38
Zelenskyi Dismisses Head Of State Affairs Department Kutsyk And Authorizes Deputy Borzov To Temporarily Fulfill His Duties 12:37
Zelenskyi To Dismiss 13 Governors And Simultaneously Coordinate Candidates For New Governors With Cabinet 17:54
more news
Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Health Minister Stefanyshyna, Who Decides To Run For Rada From Holos 13:49
Zelenskyi Appoints Ex-Economy Minister Abromavicius As Member Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board 13:45
Zelenskyi Dismisses Heads Of 15 Regional Administrations 16:41
Representative Of President In Cabinet Herus Expects Appointment Of New Governors In Near Future 13:42
Official Salary Of Zelenskyi's Press Secretary Mendel UAH 15,700 12:32
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok