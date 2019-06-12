Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service Bukharev Declares UAH 818,000 Of Income, His Wife Apartment And Land Plot In Crimea For 2018

Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service Bukharev Declares UAH 818,000 Of Income, His Wife Apartment And Land Plot

The chairperson of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Vladyslav Bukharev, declared UAH 818,000 of income, his wife Olena - an apartment and a land plot in Crimea for 2018.

This follows from data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Government Functions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bukharev filed a declaration as a Member of Parliament from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction.

According to it, the MP owns an apartment of 106.1 square meters in Kyiv and parking lot.

His wife, Olena, owns a land plot of ​​2,500 square meters and a residential house with an area of ​​701.1 square meters in Vyshenki of Kyiv region, an apartment with an area of ​​86.8 square meters and parking lot in Livadia (Crimea), a land plot with an area of of ​​875 square meters in the village of Semidvorie near Alushta (Crimea) and rents a land plot (600 square meters) in Vyshenki.

Daughter of Bukharev, Yuliya, declared an apartment of 219 square meters for UAH 14.5 million and a parking place in Kyiv, as well as an apartment of 74.9 square meters and a land plot of 16 square meters in Zazymia of Kyiv region.

The parliamentarian declared 4 pairs of wristwatches and cars Lexus 350 RX, Toyota Land Cruiser 76, his wife - Lexus LX 570 and Volkswagen Multivan of 2017 production year.

Bukharev declared UAH 395,000 of salary in the Verkhovna Rada and UAH 423,000 of compensation for the performance of MP duties; his wife - UAH 91,000 of salary from the Department of Education of the Darnytska District State Administration in Kyiv and UAH 530,000 in PrivatBank.

Besides, the politician presented UAH 15.5 million to his daughter, who also received UAH 1.4 million as a gift from Oleksandr Koroteyev.

The MP has EUR 1,300, UAH 45,000, USD 2,500 in cash, and his daughter - USD 3,000, EUR 3,000, UAH 6,000.

His wife, Olena, has USD 400,000 in account at PrivatBank and EUR 84,700 in UniCredit Bank (Austria).

Also, the wife has UAH 7,000, USD 3,500, EUR 2,000 in cash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed Member of Parliament Vladyslav Bukharev (the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction) as Chairperson of the Foreign Intelligence Service.