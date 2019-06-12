subscribe to newsletter
26.25 26.6
29.25 30.1
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Health Minister Stefanyshyna, Who Decides To Run For Rada From Holos
12 June 2019, Wednesday, 13:49 21
Politics 2019-06-13T01:30:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Health Minister Stefanyshyna, Who Decides To Run For Rada From Holos

Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Health Minister Stefanyshyna, Who Decides To Run For Rada From Holos

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the Deputy Minister of Health, Olha Stefanyshyna, who decided to run for the Verkhovna Rada on the list of the Holos party of Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

Acting Minister Uliana Suprun said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Suprun did not report any other details.

On June 7, the Deputy Minister wrote a letter of resignation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, leader of the Holos party, singer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, former deputy minister of economic development and trade Yuliya Klimenko, chief operating officer of Ring Ukraine Kira Rudyk, former expert on relations with the Verkhovna Rada of the strategic group of advisers under the Cabinet of Ministers Yaroslav Zhelezniak and board member of the Center for Countering Corruption Oleksandra Ustinova topped the list of the Holos party in the snap election of the Verkhovna Rada.

Stefanyshyna also entered the list.

Больше новостей о: election Verkhovna Rada Cabinet of Ministers Sviatoslav Vakarchuk snap parliamentary election Holos party Olha Stefanyshyna deputy health minister

Archive
News
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Will Visit France And Germany On June 17-18 To Meet With Macron And Merkel 17:49
Court Again Arrests Suspect Of Organizing Social Activist Oleshko (Sarmat) Murder 17:46
Presidential Rada Envoy Stefanchuk: Zelenskyi’s Team Considering Option Of Introducing 2-Chamber Parliament 17:40
Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service Bukharev Declares UAH 818,000 Of Income, His Wife Apartment And Land Plot In Crimea For 2018 17:37
Reva Not To Run For Parliament, Ready To Head Social Ministry Again If Groysman Appointed As Prime Minister 17:26
more news
Zelenskyi Expresses Confidence In Compliance Of Decree On Rada Disbandment To Letter And Spirit Of Law And Leaves Constitutional Court In Order To Avoid Accusations Of Pressure 12:41
Zelenskyi Cancels Poroshenko’s Appointment Of 2 HCPJ Members And Appoints New Commission To Select Candidates 16:31
Zelenskyi Suggests That Rada Dismiss Lutsenko And Klimkin And Appoint Prystaiko Foreign Minister 16:38
Zelenskyi Dismisses Head Of State Affairs Department Kutsyk And Authorizes Deputy Borzov To Temporarily Fulfill His Duties 12:37
Zelenskyi To Dismiss 13 Governors And Simultaneously Coordinate Candidates For New Governors With Cabinet 17:54
more news
Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Health Minister Stefanyshyna, Who Decides To Run For Rada From Holos 13:49
Zelenskyi Appoints Ex-Economy Minister Abromavicius As Member Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board 13:45
Zelenskyi Dismisses Heads Of 15 Regional Administrations 16:41
Representative Of President In Cabinet Herus Expects Appointment Of New Governors In Near Future 13:42
Official Salary Of Zelenskyi's Press Secretary Mendel UAH 15,700 12:32
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok