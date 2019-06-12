Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Health Minister Stefanyshyna, Who Decides To Run For Rada From Holos

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the Deputy Minister of Health, Olha Stefanyshyna, who decided to run for the Verkhovna Rada on the list of the Holos party of Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.\r\nActing Minister Uliana Suprun said this to Ukrainian News Agency.\r\nSuprun did not report any other details.\r\nOn June 7, the Deputy Minister wrote a letter of resignation.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, leader of the Holos party, singer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, former deputy minister of economic development and trade Yuliya Klimenko, chief operating officer of Ring Ukraine Kira Rudyk, former expert on relations with the Verkhovna Rada of the strategic group of advisers under the Cabinet of Ministers Yaroslav Zhelezniak and board member of the Center for Countering Corruption Oleksandra Ustinova topped the list of the Holos party in the snap election of the Verkhovna Rada.\r\nStefanyshyna also entered the list.