Zelenskyi Appoints Ex-Economy Minister Abromavicius As Member Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed former Minister of Economic Development and Trade Aivaras Abromavicius a member of the supervisory board of the Ukroboronprom state concern.\r\nThis is stated in decree No.402 of June 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nEarlier, the supervisory board included Ihor Cherkasskyi, head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, reserve lieutenant general Yaroslav Skalko, and rector of the national technical university Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, Mykhailo Zhurovskyi.\r\nThe Zelenskyi’s decree states that the term of office of Cherkasskyi and Skalko ended.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Abromavicius is against the liquidation of Ukroboronprom.