  Representative Of President In Cabinet Herus Expects Appointment Of New Governors In Near Future
12 June 2019, Wednesday
Ukrainian news
Representative Of President In Cabinet Herus Expects Appointment Of New Governors In Near Future

Representative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the Cabinet of Ministers, Andrii Herus, expects the appointment of new chairpersons of regional state administrations in the near future.

He said this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the issue of the governors was raised. I think that in the near future there will be candidates for governors. If the Cabinet of Ministers had been effectively processed and there were relevant presentations at the next meeting, it would be very good," he said.

In turn, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman noted that the government will consider candidates when it receives relevant information, since the Cabinet of Ministers is interested in appointing professional personnel to each region as quickly as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed 12 chairpersons of regional state administrations, 3 acting heads of regional administrations and appointed 12 acting chairpersons of regional administrations.

Prior to this, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft presidential decrees on the dismissal of 13 chairpersons of regional state administrations.

