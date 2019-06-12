subscribe to newsletter
26.25 26.6
29.25 30.1
˟
12 June 2019, Wednesday, 13:33 31
Politics 2019-06-13T04:15:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Suspends SkyUp's Passenger Transportation License

Court Suspends SkyUp's Passenger Transportation License

The Baryshivskyi District Court of Kyiv Region made a decision to suspend the license of Skyap Airline LLC (SkyUp, Kyiv) for the right to conduct business activities for the transportation of passengers by air.

This is stated in the decision of the court promulgated on June 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision, the court received a statement from the citizen of Ukraine Oksana Pasenko on consumer protection with a request to suspend the license.

The plaintiff substantiates her claims that she refused from the services of the air carrier, which were not provided and deferred by the defendant, and she also believes that the actions and activities of the defendant violate her rights for quality service and safety of services, and therefore should be terminated.

The court considers that the plaintiff proved the need to suspend the license, which would reduce the risk of violation of the rights of citizens-consumers due to the inappropriate activities of the airline until the end of the case on flights that threaten the life and health of passengers and violate their constitutional rights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early October 2018, SkyUp underwent the TCO (Third Country Operator Licence) procedure and received permission to fly to Europe.

On May 16, 2018 SkyUp received a certificate of operator No.055.

SkyUp Airline began operations in April 2018.

SkyUp is a subsidiary of the Join Up tour operator.

The airline was registered in June 2017.

Больше новостей о: court passenger transportation license SkyUp SkyUp Airline

Archive
News
Spokesperson Mendel: Zelenskyi Will Visit France And Germany On June 17-18 To Meet With Macron And Merkel 17:49
Court Again Arrests Suspect Of Organizing Social Activist Oleshko (Sarmat) Murder 17:46
Presidential Rada Envoy Stefanchuk: Zelenskyi’s Team Considering Option Of Introducing 2-Chamber Parliament 17:40
Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service Bukharev Declares UAH 818,000 Of Income, His Wife Apartment And Land Plot In Crimea For 2018 17:37
Reva Not To Run For Parliament, Ready To Head Social Ministry Again If Groysman Appointed As Prime Minister 17:26
more news
Zelenskyi Expresses Confidence In Compliance Of Decree On Rada Disbandment To Letter And Spirit Of Law And Leaves Constitutional Court In Order To Avoid Accusations Of Pressure 12:41
Zelenskyi Cancels Poroshenko’s Appointment Of 2 HCPJ Members And Appoints New Commission To Select Candidates 16:31
Zelenskyi Suggests That Rada Dismiss Lutsenko And Klimkin And Appoint Prystaiko Foreign Minister 16:38
Zelenskyi Dismisses Head Of State Affairs Department Kutsyk And Authorizes Deputy Borzov To Temporarily Fulfill His Duties 12:37
Zelenskyi To Dismiss 13 Governors And Simultaneously Coordinate Candidates For New Governors With Cabinet 17:54
more news
Cabinet Dismisses Deputy Health Minister Stefanyshyna, Who Decides To Run For Rada From Holos 13:49
Zelenskyi Appoints Ex-Economy Minister Abromavicius As Member Of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board 13:45
Zelenskyi Dismisses Heads Of 15 Regional Administrations 16:41
Representative Of President In Cabinet Herus Expects Appointment Of New Governors In Near Future 13:42
Official Salary Of Zelenskyi's Press Secretary Mendel UAH 15,700 12:32
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok