Zelenskyi Dismisses Heads Of 15 Regional Administrations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has dismissed the heads of 15 regional state administrations.

Ruslan Riaboshapka, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the first part of the applications from the Cabinet of Ministers was submitted for the dismissal of the heads of regional state administrations," he said.

Initially Riaboshapka announced that Zelenskyi dismissed the heads of 11 regional state administrations, but when he began to list them, he named 15.

Later, the Administration clarified to the Ukrainian News Agency that 12 chairmen of regional state administrations and three acting chairmen were dismissed.

It is known that the leaders of Chernihiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Ternopil, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhia, Zakarpattia and Volyn regional state administrations were dismissed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi dismissed two deputy heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and five heads of regional departments of SBU.